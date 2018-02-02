Mother Captures Touching Moment of Baby Hearing Her Voice for the First Time

A mother has recorded a profound moment in her baby’s life as the child hears for the first time.

Two-month-old Charlotte was born with profound hearing loss, and at first, the Virginia Beach baby was a little overwhelmed by her new hearing aids.

As mom Christy Keane softly whispered, “I love you,” the baby could not stop smiling, bringing Christy to tears.

The proud mom has been documenting Charlotte’s progress on social media and the baby’s adjustment as she hears the world around her.

RELATED STORIES



Deaf Great Dane and Toddler Are the Best of Friends: ‘They Are Inseparable’





Chick-fil-A Staff Sign ‘Happy Birthday’ to Hearing-Impaired Employee





Generous Customer Gives Waitress $500 After Learning She Needs New Hearing Aid

