Mother Captures Touching Moment of Baby Hearing Her Voice for the First Time

A mother has recorded a profound moment in her baby’s life as the child hears for the first time. 

Two-month-old Charlotte was born with profound hearing loss, and at first, the Virginia Beach baby was a little overwhelmed by her new hearing aids.

As mom Christy Keane softly whispered, “I love you,” the baby could not stop smiling, bringing Christy to tears. 

The proud mom has been documenting Charlotte’s progress on social media and the baby’s adjustment as she hears the world around her. 

