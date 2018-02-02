Newark Police need public’s help as K-9s reach retirement age

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — After years of dedicated service, the Newark Division of Police’s two K-9s are getting close to retirement.

Both Ike and Bear are 9-years-old or 63 in dog years. Next year, both K-9s will officially retire from the force. Police are asking for the public’s help to raise $28,000 for their replacements and to update aging equipment.

“The dogs are starting to age. They are nine years old,” said K-9 Unit supervisor Sgt. Doug Bline. “The dogs are amazing. They do things humans cannot do.”

Ofc. Dave Burris rewards K9 Ike after helping with an apprehension (CREDIT: Ofc. Dave Burris)

Newark officers and K-9s have been working paw in hand since 1969. Funds for the dogs have always been donation-based.

“The dogs are a very important part of our community,” said Sgt. Bline.

Over the years Bear and Ike, along with their handlers Officers Jon Purtee and Dave Burris, have helped get drugs off the streets, apprehend 45 suspects and find missing children, among many other things.

But, it’s not just the dogs that are aging. Their equipment is, too.

“Officer Burris deployed the dog on a suspect that was fleeing and the door did not open,” said Sgt. Bline. “The equipment is probably 15 plus years old in these vehicles, so it is aging. It’s problematic.”

Each new K-9 costs about $10,000 with new equipment costs running at about $8,000.

“People can actually give money and know right where it goes,” said Sgt. Bline. “It gives the community almost a sense of pride, ‘Hey these are our dogs.’ That’s really what it amounts to out of this.”

You can donate to the Newark Division of Police either online (https://www.gofundme.com/newark-police-k9-fund) or via mail, check payable to Newark Citizens Police Academy Alumni Assoc. (NCPAA) c/o K-9 Fund

