Ohio middle school student arrested for bringing fentanyl to school

A bag of 4-fluoroisobutyrylfentanyl, which was seized in a drug arrest, is displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Testing and Research Laboratory in Sterling, Va., Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

LEWISTOWN, OH (WCMH) — An Ohio middle school student has been arrested for bringing fentanyl to school, the Indian Lake School District says.

Staff members at the middle school found a suspicious baggie on Thursday, according to the district. Authorities contacted Washington Township Police, who made an initial determination that the substance in the baggie was fentanyl. Law enforcement officials searched the entire school with drug-sniffing canines.

According to WHIO, the 12-year-old girl told police she got the idea from the movie “21 Jump Street.”

Dismissal at the middle school was delayed until it was deemed safe for all students to leave.

