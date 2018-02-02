Randall Margraves, Father of Larry Nassar Victims Lunges at Disgraced Doctor During Sentencing Hearing

A father of two Larry Nassar victims sent a Michigan courtroom into chaos Friday morning when he suddenly tried to attack the former doctor.

Randall Margraves was giving a statement during a new sentencing hearing for Nassar when he requested five minutes alone in a locked room “with this demon.”

When the judge said she couldn’t allow it, he persisted.

“Would you give me one minute?”

When the judge declined again, Margraves bounded toward Nassar, who cowered in his chair as the hulking Margraves approached.

It took three bailiffs to tackle and restrain Margraves, who didn’t get close enough to Nassar to land a punch.

Even as he was restrained and handcuffed, he pleaded with authorities, “Give me one minute with that bastard.”

Nassar has already been sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for his sexual assaults occurring when he was employed by Michigan State University and Team USA.

