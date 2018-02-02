Sherri Shepherd Accuses Staples of Racial Profiling in Obscenity Laced Rant

Sherri Shepherd is furious at Staples.

The former View co-host says she was racially discriminated against at one of the office supply chain’s stores in East Hollywood after she and her friend asked to use the bathroom.

She claims that she and the friend were told the bathroom was broken, and to go to a nearby Rite Aid.

But Shepherd says she was suspicious and asked another Staples worker, who told them it was fine to use the bathroom and gave them the combination.

“We used the bathroom,” Shephard said on Instagram. She asked the manager why would the cashier say that? She was told maybe the bathrooms needed to be cleaned. They didn’t need to be cleaned. So I asked the cashier. They were fine — why would you lie?

“She said, ‘If you’re not going to buy anything, we’re instructed to tell people that. Well, why didn’t you tell us that? Because that’s a policy?”

Shepherd then went back to the original cashier, and that’s when the fireworks began.

Shepherd claims the cashier yelled at her, used an expletive and stormed away.

“I’m not ghetto, but I sure wanted to be,” she said. “Staples? Is this how you treat your customers? You racially profile them?”

In a statement to Inside Edition, Staples said it “takes this matter very seriously and wants all our customers to feel welcome in our stores.”

It continued: “Staples takes this matter very seriously and wants all customers to feel welcome in our stores. We apologize to Ms. Shepherd for any inconvenience this may have caused her. We are currently looking into it and will take any appropriate action.”

