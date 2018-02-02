Super Bowl 2018: How to Prepare a Delicious Bean Dip for Your Big Game Bash

As America gears up for Sunday’s big game, Inside Edition’s Special Super Bowl Correspondent Nancy Kerrigan is checking out some snacks to compliment any spread.

To learn more, Kerrigan headed to Nolo’s Kitchen and Bar in Minneapolis.

Chef Pete Hoff showed the ice skating icon how to make a seven-layer bean dip.

He said to take carrots, onions, and celery, as well as the beans and cubes of cheese, put them in a pan and pot it in the oven.

Kerrigan insists it is a dip you need to have on your table.

As the cold barrels through Minnesota there is a chilling attraction in the Twin Cities that Inside Edition checked out before the Super Bowl.

Kerrigan and Inside Edition’s Megan Alexander learned more at the Ecolab Ice Palace, which is St. Paul’s shrine to winter.

The attraction is made up of 5,000 blocks of ice, weighing 750 pounds each.

