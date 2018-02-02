Pres. Trump to promote tax overhaul in Cincinnati Monday

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 31: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with American workers in the Oval Office about the recently passed tax reform package on January 31, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will pay a visit to Cincinnati, Ohio, Monday.

The White House says the president’s trip is aimed at highlighting the impact of the GOP tax plan he signed into law at the end of last year.

Numerous companies have announced bonuses for their workers as a result of the plan. President Trump and the White House have been trying to publicize those announcements as they try to swing public opinion in the overhaul’s favor.

The visit comes days after the State of the Union address and as attention begins to turn to the 2018 midterm elections.

