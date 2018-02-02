Westerville massage parlor shut down during police investigation

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Westerville Police Department worked with other state and local agencies to execute its search warrant that led to the closure of the Crystal Asian Spa.

The spa was forced to close its doors due to property maintenance violations.

This search warrant came as a result of an ongoing investigation that began in May of 2017 according to the City of Westerville, and residents are relieved it happened.

“Today was the first chink in a gigantic piece of armor,” said Renee Kisker who is the executive director of Stop Trafficking of Adolescents & Prostitution or S.T.O.P.

Westerville resident Lindsi Enoch said, “When I heard it I cried. I was so happy.”

Enoch was happy because residents in Westerville had been complaining about the problems these kinds of Asian spas could bring. One of those problems was the possibility of human trafficking.

“I’ve talked to a ton of city of Westerville residents, and people had no idea these were here,” said Enoch.

One Westerville man claimed he at one time was caught in the middle of the spa’s alleged crime.

“I saw the sign ‘massage’ and I was hurting,” said Scott Bair. “I went in for a massage. They offered some extra services, I’ll just leave it at that, which I readily turned down and did not return. Then I called the detective.”

While investigators aren’t saying if they’ve found any signs of human trafficking, during their raid of the place, two females., believed to be employees, were detained and question by the Salvation Army Recovery Team. Investigators said that organization was brought in to deal with people possibly involved human trafficking.

Something residents like Bair said does not belong in Westerville.

“I got to think when that’s stuff’s involved what other crime might be involved with that. So we need it out of here.”

Residents added they want to see the Crystal Asian Spa remain closed and the other spa across town, the Orchid Asian Spa to never open its doors.

So they plan to go to Westerville City Council meeting on February 6.