Woman reported missing was hiding in plain sight on 'The Bachelor'

Rebekah Martinez

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA (WFLA) – A woman who was reported missing in California can be found on television sets across the country, SF Gate reports.

On Nov. 18, Rebekah Martinez, a 22-year-old contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” was reported missing by her mother who said her daughter had gone to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm.

Earlier this week, the North Coast Journal ran a story entitled “The Humboldt 35: Why does Humboldt County have the highest rate of missing persons reports in the state?,” which they shared on social media and asked readers if they recognized anyone.

A woman quickly replied and identified Martinez as a contestant on the current season of “The Bachelor.”

The newspaper contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, which spoke with Martinez and promptly removed her from the missing person’s list.

“(The mother) had phone contact with Bekah via a friend on the 12th,” Public Information Officer Samantha Karges told SF Gate. “Bekah had told her she was coming to Humboldt County to work on a marijuana farm and she wouldn’t be able to contact her for a week or so.”

On Friday, Martinez made light of the reports, tweeting “MOM. how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??”

