Wyclef Jean teams up with the Columbus Symphony for February concert

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wyclef Jean is coming to Columbus, and he’ll have some big help with his performance from the Columbus Symphony.

The multi-Grammy Award-winning producer, actor, author, and “hip hop guitarist” is performing a night of symphonic hip hop Saturday, February 17 at the Ohio theater.

The performance will include such hits as “Killing Me Softly with His Song” and “Gone till November” with a full symphony orchestra.

Tickets are on sale now. You can call 614-469-0939 or click here to get yours.