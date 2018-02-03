Accident involving SUV, semi closes I-70 east

By Published: Updated:
ODOT traffic cameras at Interstate 70 and Interstate 270

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An early morning accident involving a semi-truck and an SUV has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 on the east side.

The accident happened around 4:37am Saturday on I-70 east between Hamilton Road and Interstate 270. According to police, one person involved in the accident was transported in serious condition to a local hospital.

All lanes of I-70 east are closed between Hamilton Road and I-270. Drivers should use an alternate route.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story.

 

