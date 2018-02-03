Art community hosts fundraiser for local artist recovering after motocycle crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Devon Palmer is a local artist who’s clearly made an impact here in Columbus, he’s been involved with the Columbus Arts Festival, his studio is inside Idea Foundry and sadly, he was involved in a motorcycle accident in November.

He was in the ICU at Grant Medical Center for quite some time and now he’s looking at months of rehab. The art community came together to help by hosting a fundraiser Saturday at Idea Foundry.

Devon’s studio is where he spends most of his time wood-turning. He hasn’t been able to be at his studio for the last three months because of the accident.

Inside his studio sawdust is on the ground, machines haven’t been turned on in months and a piece is unfinished.

“He’s a friend to everyone so him being out of commission is more than just not being able to create his art but he’s had to step back from playing a really important role as a community member,” said Organizer for Turn Devon Around Benefit Show Callie King. “Devon had multiple broken bones and a fractured pelvis when he went to the doctor after getting out of multiple surgeries he had said it was one of the worst fractures in his pelvis that the doctor had seen in his 25 year career.”

It’ll be a long recovery ahead but the art community here in Columbus will be here for him through it all, raising money at The Turn Devon Around fundraiser.

While fighting back tears, Callie King, an organizer for the event and a friend of Devon’s, said he’s a pillar in the Franklinton community.

On Saturday more than 75 pieces by local artists were auctioned off.

“For everything that he does for the community this is our chance to do something for him,” King.

The local artists are hoping to raise at least $20,000 which will all go to Devon’s care.