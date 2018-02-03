Columbus Police issue warning on child porn video being shared on Facebook

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — Several police departments are warning users to not share a video that’s been circulating on Facebook.

Authorities say the video shows a pornographic image of a young girl and an adult man.

Columbus Police say agencies from several other states have received reports.

After the video began circulating on Facebook, several law enforcement agencies throughout the country began investigating.

Those agencies are also warning people to not share the video because it is illegal.

Memphis police say if a pornographic image shows up on your page, you need to contact Facebook immediately and delete it from your account.

“Sharing said image is considered distribution and you could be criminally charged for doing so,” the department said. “We understand that sharing information sometimes brings a criminal to justice, but sharing amongst Facebook friends is not the way to do it.”

Police say once the image is reported on Facebook, the company will notify law enforcement immediately.

According to Memphis police, the video is being handled by a law enforcement agency in Alabama.

Other agencies, including the Chicago Police Department, have said they are investigating as well. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, social media users began contacting authorities “regularly” to report the video Friday night.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s