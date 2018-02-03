Dog Gets His Very Own Graduation Photo for Funny Family Joke

A dog in Canada has reached a milestone that some may have thought he wouldn’t – graduation day.

Olivia Dufresne, 20, said her dog, Yogi, is a part of their family and they wanted to honor him as such.

Since Dufresne and her twin sister’s high school graduation pictures are hanging on the wall in their home, the pair had joked about Yogi being left out.

“We adore him and, even if he is not a human, we consider him like an entire member of our family,” Dufrense told InsideEdition.com.

So recently, Dufrense decided to spend some time creating a graduation photo for Yogi on Photoshop.

Yogi, who is 12, would be graduating elementary school in Quebec if he were human, Dufrense said.

“While nobody was at home, I replaced an old baby pic that was hanging between my sister and I’s graduation pictures with our dog’s graduation picture,” Dufrense said. “When my sister came back home, she saw it and she really laughed.”

Yogi’s picture is still hanging between the two photographs and Dufrense said they have no plans to remove it.

“He is our little prince, our little treasure,” she said.

