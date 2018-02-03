Franklinton shooting leaves one man dead

By Published:
An early morning shooting at a Franklinton apartment complex left one man dead Saturday (WCMH photo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is dead after an early morning shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1400 block of West Rich Street around 1:30am Saturday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment unit.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. No further information was immediately available.

Reporter Elyse Chengery is following this story and will have the latest coming up on NBC4 Today at 5am. Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s