Franklinton shooting leaves one man dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is dead after an early morning shooting in the Franklinton neighborhood.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1400 block of West Rich Street around 1:30am Saturday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound inside an apartment unit.

The victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. No further information was immediately available.

