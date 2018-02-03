Licking Valley Schools community grieving after three recent grads commit suicide in one week

By Published:
(Associated Press)

(WCMH) — Licking Valley Local Schools administrators are reaching out to the school community as it mourns three recent graduates who committed suicide in late January.

The district says one student from the 2012, 2013, and 2016 graduating classes have died. All three were male.

The school district posted a list of resources on its Facebook page Tuesday, including a list of counselors at Licking Valley schools and links for parents whose children may have mental health issues.

We care about our students and families and hope that anyone needing assistance will feel comfortable reaching out to us. Please never hesitate to do so,” the post reads. 

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 or via https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s