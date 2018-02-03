Licking Valley Schools community grieving after three recent grads commit suicide in one week

(WCMH) — Licking Valley Local Schools administrators are reaching out to the school community as it mourns three recent graduates who committed suicide in late January.

The district says one student from the 2012, 2013, and 2016 graduating classes have died. All three were male.

The school district posted a list of resources on its Facebook page Tuesday, including a list of counselors at Licking Valley schools and links for parents whose children may have mental health issues.

“We care about our students and families and hope that anyone needing assistance will feel comfortable reaching out to us. Please never hesitate to do so,” the post reads.

The National Suicide Prevention Line is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 or via https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.