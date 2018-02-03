MUGSHOTS: US Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio

Published:

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals Service has announced a new list of top-wanted fugitives in central Ohio.

These four criminals are wanted on charges including probation violations, felonious assault, burglary and failure to register as a sex offender. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of an individual on this list is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-456-5540.

Ibraham Awale

Ibrahim Awale (photo courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

Ibraham Awale, 26, is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after violating the terms of his probation for robbery charges. Awale is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Cedric Christian

Cedric Christian (photo courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

Cedric Christian, 28, is wanted by the Columbus Division of Police for felonious assault. Christian is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

Ferdemingo Pace

Ferdemingo Pace (photo courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

Ferdemingo Pace, 32, is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on burglary charges. Pace is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds.

Michael Stump

Michael Stump (photo courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service)

Michael Stump, 28, is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender. Stump is described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair. He is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds.

