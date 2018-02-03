Police raid Blacklick home connected to shuttered Westerville spa

BLACKLICK, OH (WCMH) — Westerville Police have conducted another search warrant in connection with a controversial spa early Saturday morning.

Shortly after midnight, officers raided a home on the 1200 block of Streamview Drive in Blacklick. Officers removed bags of evidence from the home, but no one was arrested.

For months, Westerville residents have been concerned about the Crystal Asian Spa located in Westerview Plaza on Main Street. Some residents believe the spa is a front for a human trafficking operation.

The spa was forced to close its doors after Westerville Police and other state and local agencies raided the business Friday afternoon. Authorities say the spa was closed due to property maintenance violations. The business has been under investigation since May 2017.

Investigators aren’t saying if they found any evidence of human trafficking, but two people were detained and questioned by the Salvation Army Recovery Team, a group that focuses on human trafficking.

The address of the Blacklick home matches the address on a building permit issued by the City of Westerville for Orchid Asian Spa. Westerville residents are also concerned about Orchid Asian Spa after seeing what they say were risqué ads for the business on sites like Backpage.com and Craigslist. Orchid Asian Spa has not opened its doors yet, and the city has not issued an occupancy permit for its location in Westerville Square.