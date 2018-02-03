Students Burst With Excitement After Finding Out They’re Going to See ‘Black Panther’

“I think it’s really important for kids to see themselves represented,” Ron Clark, the founder of the middle school, told InsideEdition.com.

“Black Panther,” which stars an entirely black cast, is the finale to a two-week African-immersion project at the school.

Before seeing the movie, the students will learn about African culture with a series of different lessons.

The students will also also take DNA tests to learn more about their heritages. The effort is being spearheaded two teachers at the school, Clark explained.

“For them to be able to see a movie where there is an all African American cast, especially a blockbuster, it doesn’t happen often. So it’s very exciting” Clark said. “I didn’t think they’d be as excited, but it was beautiful.”

The video of the children has been viewed more than 4 million times since it was posted Friday.

“In our school we try to provide students with cultural experience. We want them to have strong connections to their heritage,” Clark said.

The kids will head to see the film on Feb. 16.