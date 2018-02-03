VIDEO: ‘This is Us’ actor Milo Ventimiglia forgives Crock-Pot in Super Bowl ad

Warning: This article contains spoilers for “This Is Us.”

(WCMH) — Last week’s episode of “This Is Us” ended with a fire sparked by a faulty switch on an old Crock-Pot. The slow-cooker brand has had fires of its own to put out on social media, as people have vowed never to use their Crock-Pots again.

Enter actor Milo Ventimiglia, plays the ill-fated Jack Pearson on the show. Ventimiglia arguably has the biggest argument against Crock-Pot, as his character is slated to perish in the fire in the next episode.

Dressed as Jack, Ventimiglia appears in an ad on the show’s set and delivers a wholesome Super Bowl message.

“The big game is fast approaching and for many of us this day brings an opportunity to gather with friends and family, loved ones that we don’t get to see all that often,” Ventimiglia says.

“This year, this year I think we should all take a deep breath, find the ability to forgive and remind ourselves there is no difference so great that we can’t overcome it,” he continues, before helping himself to…a big bowl of chili, straight out of the Crock-Pot.

The video ends with the Crock-Pot logo, and the hashtag #CrockPotIsInnocent.

