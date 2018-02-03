Train derailment closes State Route 39 in Ashland County

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of WKYC

LOUDONVILLE, OH (WCMH) — State Route 39 in Ashland County is closed due to a train derailment, according to officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT’s North Central Ohio district says S.R. 39 is closed in both directions between Perrysville and Loudonville after a train went off the tracks around 4am Saturday. According to NBC affiliate WKYC, at least 15 train cars have been derailed.

Officials have not released any details about any injuries. Emergency crews on scene told WKYC this is a possible hazmat situation.

It is unclear how long S.R. 39 will remain closed.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.
 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s