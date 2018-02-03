Train derailment closes State Route 39 in Ashland County

LOUDONVILLE, OH (WCMH) — State Route 39 in Ashland County is closed due to a train derailment, according to officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation.
ODOT’s North Central Ohio district says S.R. 39 is closed in both directions between Perrysville and Loudonville after a train went off the tracks around 4am Saturday. According to NBC affiliate WKYC, at least 15 train cars have been derailed.
Officials have not released any details about any injuries. Emergency crews on scene told WKYC this is a possible hazmat situation.
It is unclear how long S.R. 39 will remain closed.