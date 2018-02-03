Two male turkeys harassing Ohio postal carriers have been euthanized

ROCKY RIVER, OH (AP) — A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.

The Plain Dealer reports the Ohio Division of Wildlife decided it was time to take action after one of its officers watched a young male called a “jake” approach a woman in Rocky River and begin pecking on her pant legs.

The two jakes were euthanized Friday. Non-aggressive hens in the rafter that have been hanging around the neighborhood wandered off.

A Division of Wildlife spokesman says the attack on the woman convinced the officer “the situation needed to be alleviated.”

Joggers in the nearby Rocky River Reservation also had reported being harassed.

The Division of Wildlife offered the jakes’ carcasses to an animal rehabilitation center to feed its raptors.