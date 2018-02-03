Website created to make finding resources to battle addiction easier

FRANKLIN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio chapter of the Addiction Policy Forum has rolled out the addiction resource center website.

It aims to provide reliable resources to families who have loved ones battle opioid addiction, like Stephen Botley.

“On August 15th, 2016, she overdosed on heroin laced with fentanyl.”

His daughter Erica Botley Lancour lost her fight against opioid addiction. Her father said he didn’t know where to turn for help.

I knew nothing about this,” said Botley. “Addiction was all new to me. I was learning as I went with her. I didn’t have anybody I could go to. We would go into the hospital emergency room, hoping that we could get help for her and we were turned away.”

The Ohio chapter of Addiction Policy Forum believes this website is a huge part of the solution.

Diana Yoder who’s the co-chair of the Ohio chapter of the Addiction Policy Forum said she did not have this help when she watched nine people in her family died due to overdoses.

“The goal is to families in crisis and help those families in crisis to get the help that their loved ones so desperately need,” said Yoder. “We want to save lives. It will be kind of like a one stop shopping for families for families in crisis patients.”

On the site you can find recovery centers, treatments facilities, and there’s even a hotline for immediate help.

The Addiction Policy Forum added Ohio is the fourth state to get this website and their plan is for every state to have one by this time next year.