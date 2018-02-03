Westerville man dies after jumping in creek to evade Muskingum County deputies

ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found dead after he jumped into Jonathan Creek on Friday morning to elude deputies.

Sheriff Matt Lutz identified the man as Michael Fowler, 43, of Westerville. Lutz told WHIZ-TV one of his deputies was trying to stop a vehicle around 2:30am Friday, and the driver crashed and fled on foot. He jumped into Jonathan Creek, and disappeared about halfway across the waterway.

Fowler’s body was recovered Saturday afternoon a short distance from where he went under water.