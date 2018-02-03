Woman Charged Wither Murder After Father of 2 Killed In Crash During Her Alleged Suicide Attempt

Inside Edition Staff, Inside Edition Staff Published: Updated:

A California woman has been charged after she attempted suicide by driving her car the wrong way on the freeway, allegedly killing a young father.

Grace Ward, 28, who suffered a broken leg in the crash that killed Ryan Folson, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Ward was reportedly driving on Interstate 5  in Redding on Jan. 7., when she crossed into oncoming traffic in an alleged suicide attempt.

Folsom, a 29-year-old father of two, was reportedly on his way to a Sacramento hospital to interview for a residency program when Ward’s vehicle struck his.

Three other cars were reportedly able to swerve out of the way before Ward’s car struck Folsom’s vehicle, reports said.

“She intentionally was driving and swerving towards them,” Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said.

Folsom and Ward were both taken to Mercy Medical Center in Redding where  Folsom died.

Folsom is survived by his pregnant wife and two children.

A GoFundMe account raised more than $300,000 for the family.

Ward is also facing three counts of attempted murder. Ward has not yet entered a plea, but is expected to be appointed a public defender. She is being held on $1.5 million bail.

“She made a choice, a purposeful choice to use her vehicle and driving in a fashion that was reckless and dangerous with a complete disregard for other lives,” Bridgett said.

RELATED STORIES


Has Logan Paul’s Suicide Video Controversy Actually Helped His Brand?


Former Child Model Commits Suicide After Being Bullied, Her Family Says


Mark Salling Dead at 35: Former ‘Glee’ Star Facing Child Porn Sentence Dies of Apparent Suicide

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s