Woman Charged Wither Murder After Father of 2 Killed In Crash During Her Alleged Suicide Attempt

A California woman has been charged after she attempted suicide by driving her car the wrong way on the freeway, allegedly killing a young father.

Grace Ward, 28, who suffered a broken leg in the crash that killed Ryan Folson, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Ward was reportedly driving on Interstate 5 in Redding on Jan. 7., when she crossed into oncoming traffic in an alleged suicide attempt.

Folsom, a 29-year-old father of two, was reportedly on his way to a Sacramento hospital to interview for a residency program when Ward’s vehicle struck his.

Three other cars were reportedly able to swerve out of the way before Ward’s car struck Folsom’s vehicle, reports said.

“She intentionally was driving and swerving towards them,” Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett said.

Folsom and Ward were both taken to Mercy Medical Center in Redding where Folsom died.

Folsom is survived by his pregnant wife and two children.

A GoFundMe account raised more than $300,000 for the family.

Ward is also facing three counts of attempted murder. Ward has not yet entered a plea, but is expected to be appointed a public defender. She is being held on $1.5 million bail.

“She made a choice, a purposeful choice to use her vehicle and driving in a fashion that was reckless and dangerous with a complete disregard for other lives,” Bridgett said.

