2 Dead, At Least 70 injured After Amtrak Train and Freight Train Collide

Two people were killed and at least 70 others injured when an Amtrak train derailed early Sunday in South Carolina.

Amtrak Train 91 was reportedly traveling from New York to Miami with 139 passengers onboard when it collided with a CSX freight train around 2:35 a.m. The train’s engine and several cars went off the rails, Amtrak said.

The injured were transported to local hospitals, Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said. Injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones, CNN reported.

All passengers were removed from the train by 6:30 a.m., the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said

They were reportedly taken to a nearby middle school in Cayce.

“We know that they are shaken up quite a bit and this is unlike anything else they’ve ever been through before,” Capt. Adam Myrick of the sheriff’s department told The State. “We wanted to get them out of the cold, get them out of the weather.”

The crash also caused a 5,000 gallon fuel spill from the CSX train, but there was “no threat to the public at the time,” Cahill said.

The derailment marks the second deadly Amtrak crash this week.

A chartered train carrying dozens of Republican Congress members struck a garbage truck in Crozet, Va., killing one person and seriously injuring one other on Wednesday.

