Ambulance involved in rollover crash in Logan County

By Published:
WCMH photo

LOGAN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a rollover crash involving an ambulance Sunday night.

The crash happened in the area of State Route 117 and County Road 96. An NBC4 photographer on scene reports the involved vehicle is a MedFlight ambulance.

MedFlight said on its website that one of its ambulances was involved in a crash Sunday.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s