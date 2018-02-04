Black Lives Matter protesters block light rail in Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Police in Minneapolis are removing protesters who locked themselves across a light-rail line near U.S. Bank Stadium, temporarily halting trains carrying fans to the game.

Live footage from the scene Sunday showed police working to unlock or cut locks the protesters had used at the stop near the University of Minnesota’s West Bank station. That’s about a half-mile from the stadium.

The live footage showed protesters in zip ties waiting to board a bus to be carried from the scene.

Protesters blocked the line shortly after 2 p.m., saying they were protesting police brutality as well as the light-rail line being turned over to Super Bowl fans for the day.

Metro Transit was busing fans the rest of the way to the game.

We have shut down the light rail system in Mpls-St. Paul because YOU TRY TO SHUT US OUT, WE SHUT YOU DOWN. pic.twitter.com/qvLM0fcCN9 — Black Visions Collective (@BlackLivesMpls) February 4, 2018