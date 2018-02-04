Blue Jackets fans brave slick conditions for Fifth Line 5K

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There was a lot of red, white and blue throughout downtown Columbus Sunday as Columbus Blue Jackets fans were out in full force.

The 5th Line 5k started outside Nationwide Arena and ended right on the center ice of the arena. Runners took extra caution in slippery conditions.

Barb Breithaupt says she’s been to the race every year but this year she will walk it instead of run because of the weather, “We’re huge Blue Jackets fans, we’re season ticket holders, we’re here to support the Jackets,” she said. “This is the first time in all the years I’ve done it it’s been snowing.”

Stephanie Clarey joined her friends for her first 5K.

“It’s my first time and I’m a little anxious about it but excited because I get to do it with friends,” she said.

So how did these runners prepare for the weather?

Clarey says, “Hand warmers, gloves, ear warmers vests, layers just trying to make sure and once you start moving you get warmed up as well so that’ll help.”

Tracie Kaszubowski said she has been training for a half marathon.

“I have been running consistently 3-4 times a week in this weather since December. I don’t plan on going out there and running like crazy.”

The 5K race was limited to the first 4,000 runners and walkers who all braved the temperatures, snow and rain to celebrate hockey and fitness.

“There is nothing like adrenaline, the rush and everybody cheering you on thanks to all of the volunteers giving us high fives and really encouraging us,” Clarey said.

Jason and his son Jake Lichten joined the race together, “This is a fun time it’s great we’ve done this every year since it was the all star 5K because it was his birthday then it’s been a great tradition since it’s just a fun family time to be here.”

His son’s favorite part?

“Finishing with my dad.”

This is the third year for the Fifth Line 5K.