Father, 42, and Daughter, 20, Arrested After Allegedly Having Baby Together

A North Carolina father and his biological daughter were charged with incest after they allegedly had a baby together.

Steven Pladl, 42, of Knightdale, and his daughter Katie Pladl, 20, were arrested Jan. 27 after Pladl’s estranged wife reportedly told police about the pair’s baby.

Katie Pladl was reportedly adopted out of state when she was born but when she turned 18 she found her biological parents through social media.

After making contact with them, she moved into their home in August 2016 with their two other children, KRON4 reported.

Steven’s Pladl and his wife legally separated in November 2016, according to court documents.

The wife, who was not identified, told police that Steven Pladl would sleep on Katie’s floor in the month before she left the home.

The wife reportedly discovered one of the other’s children’s journals in May 2017 and in it she read that her estranged husband had impregnated Katie Pladl.

Warrants say Steven Pladl told his other children to call Katie Pladl their step-mom, KRON 4 reported.

Steven Pladl confessed that it was true when his estranged wife asked him about the pregnancy. He allegedly told her he planned to marry their daughter.

Katie Pladl’s Instagram bio states that she is married.

A baby boy was with the pair when they were arrested, reports said. It is not clear who the child is currently in the custody of.

Steven and Katie Pladl are both charged with incest with adult, adultery, contributing to delinquency.

Both were each issued a $1 million bond. Steven Pladl was released on bond while Katie Pladly remains in jail, according to reports.



