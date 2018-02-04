Firefighters pull one person from second-story apartment fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Division of Fire say they pulled one person in cardiac arrest from an apartment fire in White Ash.

Firefighters responded to the 6000 block of Crab Apple drive around 11:20am for reports of a fire.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin says firefighters were able to contain the fire in the apartment, but one person was pulled from the second story in cardiac arrest.

The victim was transported to Mount Carmel East. Chief Martin says there is no word on the victims’ current condition.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.