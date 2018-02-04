Florida man arrested after threatening to kidnap Lana Del Rey

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2018 file photo, Lana Del Rey arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York. A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Del Rey before a concert. Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where she was performing. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, FLA. (WFLA) — A Riverview man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kidnap pop singer Lana Del Rey at her concert in Orlando.

Shortly after 8pm Friday, police located 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt a couple hundred feet from the Amway Center, where the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, was set to perform and took him into custody. Police said he was in possession of concert tickets and a knife.

Police said they received a tip from a caller who said Hunt shared posts on social media that were “cryptic and threatening” in nature toward Grant. In the posts, Hunt professed his love for the singer and his intent to be with her.

“I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one,” Hunt wrote on Jan. 30.

