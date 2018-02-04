Justin Timberlake Halftime Performance: Singer Pays Tribute to Prince at Super Bowl Show

Justin Timberlake gave a powerful tribute to Prince during his halftime performance at the Super Bowl Sunday night.

Timberlake performed “I Would Die 4 U” alongside footage of the late “Purple Rain” singer as the stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., was drenched in purple light.

Timberlake began his performance with some his classic tunes. Flanked by dancers and beneath strobe lights, he performed songs including “Rock Your Body,” “SexyBack” and “Cry Me A River.” He was joined on stage by his band, the Tennessee Kids.

The energetic performance gave way to a more mellow moment, when Timberlake sat at a piano before his tribute to Prince.

He finished off the huge performance with “Can’t Stop The Feeling” and heading to the stands to dance with fans – and even making time to stop for some selfies.

At halftime, the score stood at 22 – 12 with the Philadelphia Eagles in the lead over the New England Patriots.

Ahead of his performance, the burning question on everyone’s mind was whether there would be appearances by his former *NSYNC bandmates — or Janet Jackson.

Timberlake and Jackson famously appeared together on the Super Bowl stage in 2004 when Timberlake ripped a piece of Jackson’s clothing, revealing her nipple as 140 million people watched. They later called it a “wardrobe malfunction.”

This year, both performers shut down rumors of a reunion.

“To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” Jackson said in a statement Saturday. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

At a press conference earlier in the week, Timberlake said the pair have put the incident behind them. They spoke about it in private, he said.

”I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” he said. “I mean, I don’t think it’s my job to do that, because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

Timberlake, who released his new album, Man of the Woods, on Friday, celebrated his 37th birthday Wednesday. He said he spent the day by doing rehearsals for his big performance.

