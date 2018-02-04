Kylie Jenner announces birth of ‘healthy,’ ‘beautiful’ girl

By Published:
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Huffington Post)

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of speculation that she was pregnant with her first child, Kylie Jenner has announced the birth of a baby girl.

In an Instagram post Sunday, Jenner says the baby was born Thursday. It’s the first child for the 20-year-old reality TV star and 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott.

In her post, Jenner apologizes for keeping fans “in the dark through all the assumptions.” She says she chose to keep her pregnancy private and “not to do in front of the world.”

She says pregnancy was “the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience.”

Jenner says her daughter is healthy and beautiful.

A message to her publicist Sunday wasn’t immediately returned

