Man Owns 6-Foot-Long Pet Crocodile: ‘He Became Part of the Family’

An Indonesian family is happily living with their 440-pound pet crocodile.

Irwan, the reptile’s owner, said he bought the animal 20 years ago from local fishermen who were planning to kill it. It was just 30 centimeters long when he saved its life. He named it Kojek.

“I pitied the animal so, I said I’d take the animal and give them money for it,” Irwan said. “Automatically he became part of my family. My family didn’t feel disturbed by it, and felt that it was unique having him in the family.”

The animal spends his days in a small channel of water at the back of Irwan’s garden. Because he’s been with the same family for 20 years, Kojek, according to Irwan, poses no threat to humans.

“Because I have been interacting with him for more than 20 years maybe the crocodile has considered me like a friend or adoptive parent or whatever,” he said.

In the time he’s lived with Irwan, there have been no accidents or injuries to anyone. Irwan’s three children play close to the crocodile and he doesn’t worry.

“When I first bought it from the fisherman’s son, I got bitten. On the hand – since then, never again,” Irwan said. “He once grabbed a cat. The cat was curious and flitted in front of Kojek. The reflex was very quick and one stroke and it died.”

The reptile is fed fresh fish, gets a bath once a week, and even gets his teeth brushed.

“He doesn’t need any special treatment. If the pool water is dirty, I drain it, usually, once a week because it urinates and defecates in the pool. So, the water must be clean,” Irwan said.

After living with the same family for so long, Kojek has caught the attention of locals and is used to having his picture taken.

