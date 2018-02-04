Max’s Mission: 8-year-old Toby is ready for his new forever home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Meet Toby. He is a special dog that comes from a special situation.

Toby loves kids, cats, and just about everyone.

“He’s a happy go lucky guy who is likes to play fetch but he also like to curl up and lay on a lap for a while,” Lisa Zimmerman of Hospets said.

Toby belonged to a senior couple, and when one of them passed away and the other one went to a nursing home, the 8-year-old snauzer poodle mix had nowhere to go.

Zimmerman says Toby’s story is one not foreign to Hospets. Many of their dogs come from senior homes and once their parents go in to hospice, they are left alone.

“It’s hard enough when they have to lose them, but at least now they have hope that their dog is going to have a better life,” Zimmerman said.

Everyone at Hospets say Toby will make a family very happy, and he is ready for a new forever home.

Anyone looking for more information can check out Hospets’ website at http://www.hospets.org.