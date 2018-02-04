Max’s Mission: 8-year-old Toby is ready for his new forever home

By and Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Meet Toby. He is a special dog that comes from a special situation.

Toby loves kids, cats, and just about everyone.

“He’s a happy go lucky guy who is likes to play fetch but he also like to curl up and lay on a lap for a while,” Lisa Zimmerman of Hospets said.

Toby belonged to a senior couple, and when one of them passed away and the other one went to a nursing home, the 8-year-old snauzer poodle mix had nowhere to go.

Zimmerman says Toby’s story is one not foreign to Hospets. Many of their dogs come from senior homes and once their parents go in to hospice, they are left alone.

“It’s hard enough when they have to lose them, but at least now they have hope that their dog is going to have a better life,” Zimmerman said.

Everyone at Hospets say Toby will make a family very happy, and he is ready for a new forever home.

Anyone looking for more information can check out Hospets’ website at http://www.hospets.org.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s