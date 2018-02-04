Norway’s Johann Andre Forfang gets ready for Olympics with ski jump win in Germany

NBC Olympics.com Published:
SKI-JUMPING-WORLD

WILLINGEN, Germany (AP) — Johann Andre Forfang of Norway defeated Kamil Stoch on Sunday to win his second World Cup ski jumping event.

Forfang soared 147.5 meters with his first effort and144.5 with his second to add to the victory he recorded in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany in 2016.

Stoch jumped 145.5 meters and 140.5 while Piotr Zyla of Poland was third with jumps of 142 and 138.5 meters, ahead of Norwegians Robert Johansson and Daniel Andre Tande, who won Saturday’s competition.

Stoch took the overall World Cup lead from Richard Freitag, who finished 28th. With seven events remaining, Stoch has 863 points, 43 ahead of Freitag and 127 in front of Andreas Wellinger.

The ski jumpers next compete at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang that start on Thursday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s