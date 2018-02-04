COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University issued a neighborhood safety notice after three suspects reportedly robbed multiple Ohio State students at a residence on Chittenden Avenue.

Columbus Division of Police officers were dispatched to the residence on Friday at 6:42pm. The suspects reportedly forced their way into the residence at gunpoint and stole property from them. The suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction. No injuries were reported.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, bunched tight around his face.

The second suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20s standing 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with a thin build, short hair and a full beard. Reports indicate that he displayed a handgun.

The third suspect is a black male in his mid-20’s standing 5’10” and weighing approximately 150 pounds. He is described as wearing his hair in dreadlocks down to his ears and was last seen wearing a gray jacket. Police say he implied a weapon during the incident.

Anyone with information related to this crime is encouraged to call CPD at 614-645-4665 or Crime Stoppers at 614-645-8477 (TIPS).