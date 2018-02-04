Police ask for tips in east side shooting that left Columbus man dead on his birthday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to solve an east Columbus homicide that left one man dead on his birthday.

On Dec. 3, 2017, at 2:39am, police officers were dispatched to the Photo Shoot Lounge on the 1400 block of East 5th Avenue on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found Dominic Williams, 28, suffering from a gunshot wound inside the lounge. According to police, Williams was involved in a physical confrontation inside the lounge when an unknown suspect pulled a gun and shot him.

Williams was transported to Grant Medical Center in life-threatening condition. Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital later that morning.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the suspect responsible for Williams’ death. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org or through the free P3 Tips app, available for iOS and Android devices. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.