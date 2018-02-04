Radio station provides play-by-play commentary for failed vandal

SEATTLE (WCMH) – A Seattle radio station released surveillance video of a would-be thief trying to break into a station employee’s truck, complete with play-by-play commentary.
The footage was recorded Wednesday night outside the studio of KIRO radio.
According to the station, someone was trying to break into an employee’s vehicle using a mop handle. After several unsuccessful attempts, video shows the suspect fall from an elevated portion of the parking lot.
All the while, morning show host John Curley provides play-by-play commentary of the man’s efforts.
According to the station, the suspect is still at large.