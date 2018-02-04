Radio station provides play-by-play commentary for failed vandal

ICYMI: A vandal tried breaking into our station in #Seattle last night. We didn't find out until this morning when our engineer reviewed the surveillance footage. The suspect is still at large and is probably worse for wear. Make sure to turn on the 🔊 for @CurleySeattle's PxP pic.twitter.com/6dEXoCRx2J — KIRO Radio 97.3 FM🎙 (@KIRORadio) February 2, 2018

SEATTLE (WCMH) – A Seattle radio station released surveillance video of a would-be thief trying to break into a station employee’s truck, complete with play-by-play commentary.

The footage was recorded Wednesday night outside the studio of KIRO radio.

According to the station, someone was trying to break into an employee’s vehicle using a mop handle. After several unsuccessful attempts, video shows the suspect fall from an elevated portion of the parking lot.

All the while, morning show host John Curley provides play-by-play commentary of the man’s efforts.

According to the station, the suspect is still at large.