Super Bowl Sunday snacks: Buffalo chicken beer cheese

Getting ready for the Super Bowl? Hattie Hawks has a great recipe for your game day celebration!
Hattie – Buffalo chicken beer cheese
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken, cooked (use canned chicken or you can cook chicken breast in a slow cooker)
- 8 oz sour cream
- 16 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup mozzarella
- 1 cup Monterrey jack cheese
- 1/2 cup Franks Red Hot Sauce
- 2/3 cup IPA (beer of your choice)
- 1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles
INSTRUCTIONS
- preheat the oven to 350F
- Spray a baking dish
- mix all of the ingredients together except for chicken and blue cheese
- once ingredients are well blended, stir in chicken.
- pour into baking dish and sprinkle with a little extra Monterrey jack and the blue cheese
- bake for 20-30 minutes or until cheese is hot and bubbly
- serve with tortilla chips, crackers, toasted bread, or pretzels
- enjoy!