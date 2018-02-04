Super Bowl Sunday snacks: Buffalo chicken beer cheese

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Getting ready for the Super Bowl? Hattie Hawks has a great recipe for your game day celebration!

Hattie – Buffalo chicken beer cheese

INGREDIENTS

  • 3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken, cooked (use canned chicken or you can cook chicken breast in a slow cooker)
  • 8 oz sour cream
  • 16 oz cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup mozzarella
  • 1 cup Monterrey jack cheese
  • 1/2 cup Franks Red Hot Sauce
  • 2/3 cup IPA (beer of your choice)
  • 1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

 

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. preheat the oven to 350F
  2. Spray a baking dish
  3. mix all of the ingredients together except for chicken and blue cheese
  4. once ingredients are well blended, stir in chicken.
  5. pour into baking dish and sprinkle with a little extra Monterrey jack and the blue cheese
  6. bake for 20-30 minutes or until cheese is hot and bubbly
  7. serve with tortilla chips, crackers, toasted bread, or pretzels
  8. enjoy!

 

