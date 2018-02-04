Super Bowl Sunday snacks: Philly cheesesteak sliders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Getting ready for the Super Bowl? Tara Lane has a great recipe for your game day celebration!

Ingredients

12 Slider rolls (I like Hawaiian dinner rolls)

1 box Thinly sliced steak (such as Steak-Umm, found in frozen food section)

1 Green pepper, diced

1 Onion, diced

6 slices Provolone cheese

2 tbsp Mayonnaise

3 tbsp Butter, melted

Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions

1.Preheat oven to 350°F

2.Separate the tops and bottoms of your rolls and place the bottoms in an 11″ x 7″ casserole dish.

3.Cook the steak meat in a skillet, adding salt and pepper to taste.

4.Place the steak aside.

5.Saute the pepper and onions until they are tender.

6.Prep the bread by spreading a thin layer of mayo on the tops and bottoms of the rolls.

7.When the meat, onions and peppers have finished cooking, spread the steak, then peppers, and onions evenly over the bottom pieces of bread in the casserole dish.

8.Place a layer of provolone cheese over the peppers and onions.

9.Place the top pieces of bread on top of the cheese and then brush the tops of the bread with a mix of melted butter and finally diced onions.

10.Cover with foil and bake for 10 minutes, then remove foil and continue baking for another 10 minutes (or until cheese is melted).

11.Cut and serve.