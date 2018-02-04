Super Cold Super Bowl Sunday Night

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–A wintry mix of slush snow and rain coated the ground with up to an inch over higher terrain in central and southern Ohio this morning, with temperatures hovering a little above freezing, making roads slushy but not icy for the most part.

A lull in the precipitation and slowly rising temperatures will make travel much easier this afternoon and early evening prior to the start of the Super Bowl. However, a strong cold front will cross the region later this evening, bringing a sharp drop in temperature after 8 p.m., accompanied by snow showers that will bring another coating of snow, with up to an inch in the northern counties. The problem, though, will be icy roads developing with the colder air, impacting travel coming home from Super Bowl events and get-togethers that are part of the tradition.

The leading edge of the arctic air dropped readings into the teens at Chicago by 1 p.m., with a band of snow defining the line from Lower Michigan and northern Indiana and Illinois. Look for frigid very cold conditions to start the day on Monday, with slippery travel caused by an overnight freeze-up. There will be additional opportunities for snow Monday night and again Tuesday night into Wednesday, confirming–so far–the predictions of the groundhog last Friday of six more weeks of winter.