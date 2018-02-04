Super Cold Super Bowl Sunday Night

By Published:

 

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–A wintry mix of slush snow and rain coated the ground with up to an inch over higher terrain in central and southern Ohio this morning, with temperatures hovering a little above freezing, making roads slushy but not icy for the most part.

A lull in the precipitation and slowly rising temperatures will make travel much easier this afternoon and early evening prior to the start of the Super Bowl. However, a strong cold front will cross the region later this evening, bringing a sharp drop in temperature after 8 p.m., accompanied by snow showers that will bring another coating of snow, with up to an inch in the northern counties. The problem, though, will be icy roads developing with the colder air, impacting travel coming home from Super Bowl events and get-togethers that are part of the tradition.

The leading edge of the arctic air dropped readings into the teens at Chicago by 1 p.m., with a band of snow defining the line from Lower Michigan and northern Indiana and Illinois. Look for frigid very cold conditions to start the day on Monday, with slippery travel caused by an overnight freeze-up. There will be additional opportunities for snow Monday night and again Tuesday night into Wednesday, confirming–so far–the predictions of the groundhog last Friday of six more weeks of winter.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s