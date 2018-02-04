‘This is Us’ star Milo Ventimiglia stars in movie shot in Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WCMH) — Tonight, the most talked about episode of ‘This Is Us’ airs after the Super Bowl on NBC4.

If you’re wanting more “Jack” we’ve got you covered! Milo Ventimiglia who plays Jack on ‘This Is Us’ shot a new movie in Ohio that was just released. We traveled to Cleveland to meet with the film’s director about Ventimiglia’s time in Ohio and what makes him so special.

Independent Cleveland filmmaker Charles Moore and Ventimiglia were brought together by chance.

“He was at lunch with another agent who said hey good to see you. What’s going on? Oh, not much, what’s up with you? Oh, I just read this script at CAA (Creative Artists Agency) it’s being passed around.”

The script was for Moore’s film “Madtown.” Soon after, Ventimiglia was on a plane to Cleveland for the very first time.

“He had never been here before and he absolutely adored it. He loved it,” said Moore.

Ohioans were starstruck.

“It’s funny, we went to a coffee shop day one, we were work-shopping and I’ll never forget we walk up to get a coffee and the kid serving coffee was like Milo Ventimiglia? What are you doing her?? What are you doing here? I know you from heroes!” said Moore. “He’s like I’m just working on a screenplay with Charles here. You know, I’m going to make a movie. So, we kept getting throughout the week, we kept getting free taster coffee cups.”

Moore said Milo never acts like one of Hollywood’s biggest rising stars.

“When Milo walked on the set and he was willing to do things that he really shouldn’t have even been doing, helping the art department pick certain things up when something falls down, little things like that, you just go oh wow this guy is a special person. He’s a special talent.”

Moore said Ventimiglia is a bit of a homebody—a private person who isn’t letting the fame go to his head.

“You have to also make your own luck and that luck was being smart enough to cast Milo Ventimiglia in the film. He’s a fantastic person. Extremely talented actor obviously and you combine those two things together and good things are going to happen.”

“Madtown” is about a young man (Ventimiglia) whose sister was imprisoned for killing their abusive parents. He has his life turned upside down when she gets out on parole and starts trying to control his life. You can catch Ventimiglia starring in “Madtown” in Ohio at the Cleveland-Akron AMC Solon 16 theater and it’s also available on demand. It will soon be available on streaming services.

Tap here to learn more about the movie.