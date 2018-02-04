WATCH: Sneak peek of all five Olympic Super Bowl ads

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Shaun White Super Bowl ad

Determination. Boldness. Resilience. Sacrifice. Redemption.

These are some of the qualities you’ll find in the best and brightest of Team USA Olympic athletes, and they sit at the heart of the five Super Bowl ads featuring 2018 U.S. Olympians Mikaela Shiffrin, Nathan Chen, Lindsey Vonn, Chloe Kim and Shaun White.

Get a sneak peek of all five Super Bowl spots below, watch for them during the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 on NBC, and see all five athletes compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics beginning Feb. 8 on NBC.

Mikaela Shiffrin

Since learning to ski at age 2, Mikaela Shiffrin has lived by the motto of A.B.F.T.T.B — always be faster than the boys.

Nathan Chen

With a skating career that began on hockey skates, Nathan Chen challenges the usual tropes of male figure skating. 

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn missed the 2014 Winter Olympics with an injury … but setbacks demand comebacks.

Chloe Kim

Chloe Kim and her father Jong-Jin embody the story of an American immigrant family — a father’s sacrifice for his daughter’s success.

Shaun White

Shaun White is already a snowboarding legend. But after a setback in 2014, this legend has one more story to be told.

