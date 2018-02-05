110-year-old woman shares her secret to longevity

ROCKFORD, IL (WREX) An Illinois woman turned 110 recently, and she’s sharing her secret to a long life.

Stella Lennox was born on January 31, 1908 and she says that time has flown by.

So, what’s the secret to living a long healthy life?

“Trust in the Lord and give yourself a kick in the pants and get going,” says Stella.

It’s a phrase she says helped her make her way from North Dakota to Chicago to become a registered nurse at the Cook County Hospital. Not only that, she says it also helped her live through The Great Depression and World War II.

“In World War II, the whole community was up in arms and there were meetings all over trying to do what they could for the war effort,” she says.

Fast forward to 2018, Stella’s welcomed two children, nine grand children, 11 great grand children and seven great, great grand children into her life. She even has a great, great nephew who is 100 years younger than her.

