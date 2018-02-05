Actor Jeremy London arrested on domestic violence charge

By Published:
FILE - In this April 25, 2013 file photo, actor Jeremy London arrives at the 17th Annual Prism Awards Ceremony in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities say the “Mallrats” and “7th Heaven” actor was arrested in Mississippi and charged with domestic violence. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Marcia Hill tells the Sun Herald that London was arrested following a fight with his wife, Juliet London. London was released from custody Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, on a $2,500 bond after being arrested earlier that day. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP, File)

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say “Mallrats” and “7th Heaven” actor Jeremy London has been arrested in Mississippi and charged with domestic violence.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Marcia Hill tells the Sun Herald that London was arrested following a fight with his wife, Juliet London.

London was released from custody Friday night on a $2,500 bond after being arrested earlier that day.

TMZ first reported the story. Dominic Friesen, a representative for London, told TMZ that the arrest was a private matter.

It is unclear if London has a lawyer.

London also starred in the television series “Party of Five” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth.”

