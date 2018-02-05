Authorities Call It ‘a Bit Frustrating’ After ‘Missing’ Woman Found on ‘The Bachelor’

A missing persons case may have been solved, but the whereabouts of the “lost” woman have many scratching their heads.

Bekah Martinez has been a standout on the latest season of The Bachelor. At age 22, she’s the youngest contestant.

Now she’s making news of another kind after a local newspaper in northern California published photos of 35 missing locals, and she was one of them.

Apparently after her mom told police she didn’t know where her daughter was and she was unable to reach her on her cell phone, a missing person’s report was filed with deputies in Humboldt County.

But she was removed from the list after a Bachelor viewer recognized her.

An exasperated Bekah tweeted: “Mom. How many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??”

Deputies were later able to speak to Bekah and confirmed she was OK.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Samantha Karges said it was a “bit frustrating” that someone was on the list but hadn’t really been missing.

Bekah is currently one of 10 women still vying for bachelor Arie Luyendyk’s hand in marriage.

Luyendyk spoke about the missing person’s drama on Live with Kelly & Ryan Monday.

“I think the PSA for that is ‘call your parents’,” he said.

