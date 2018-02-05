Blind Boy Surprised With Braille Book After Meeting Its Main Character, Peanut the Blind Sheep

This Wisconsin boy and Peanut the sheep have more in common than anyone would know — they’re both blind and rely on their other senses to navigate the world.

Bennet, who is nearly 10 years old, paid a visit to the Ixonia farm where Peanut, the real sheep behind the children’s book, Peanut of Blind Faith Farm, lives.

He explained he has wanted to meet the sheep since his parents first read him the book.

“I thought it was a lot like me in the way I overcome my challenges in the same way Peanut does,” he explained in an interview with WDJT. “In the book, it says how Peanut can hear her flock, and I can tell people’s voices.”

The book’s authors, Jim and Laura Thompson, even surprised Bennet with the first copy of the book in braille during the special visit.

“I don’t have to ask mom or dad to read it to me — that’s great,” Bennet said. “I can do interpretive reading instead of memorizing it so I think that was really special that they thought of me when they gave me the first copy.”

His mom Amy Lehman, who has been organizing the visit for weeks, said Bennet’s meeting with Peanut helped him realize that although he is blind, he is no different than the other kids.

“It was special for him to meet Peanut to see she is just like the rest of the sheep,” Lehman said.

Bennett added, “I will remember this experience for a long time, probably forever.”

The Thompsons are now raising money to get 500 copies of the book printed in braille to be gifted to kids who read in the format.

