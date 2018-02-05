Columbus Firefighters tough it out through weekend in station without heat

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus fire station had to make due with space heaters after its heating system broke down over the weekend.

City workers spent the day working on the heating system at Station 16 as the cold temperatures set in.

NBC4 received a tip about the conditions at the station. Battalion Chief Martin and the city’s Facility Management Department, say the heat was restored at Station 16 Monday afternoon.

“We think sometime Friday night into early Saturday morning, the boiler at station 16, Weber and McGuffey broke down,” said Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Living without heat in some of the bathrooms, dorms, kitchen and the bays where the trucks are kept.

NBC4 received a copy of an email between Battalion Chief Chris Blair and Assistant Chief James Cannell Jr, who oversees the department’s Emergency Services Bureau, saying that the station had limited heat.

In the email, Chief Blair says he was notified of the issue Saturday morning.

He goes on to say that on Monday, the 29th, a boiler tech was at the station to investigate a leak in the circulating pump. The pump was shut off and needed to fixed. The tech told the station they would have limited heat until then. That following Friday, the tech arrived back to the station to fix the pump, only to discover that it had been turned on causing the impeller to break. That part would not be available until Monday.

“We’ve purchased space heaters,” said Martin.

The Department worked with crews at the station to ensure their safety.

“I got a phone call on Saturday that the assistant chief of emergency services was going to split up the crews at this station and send them to a nearby fire station.”

Despite the frigid temperatures, firefighters toughed it out. Responding to multiple calls over the weekend and early Monday morning.